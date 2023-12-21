PineStone Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 442,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 233,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,190. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

