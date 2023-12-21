PineStone Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.30 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 144.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 13.1% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 369.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.49. 9,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,882. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $310.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.31 and a 200-day moving average of $255.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

