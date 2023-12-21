PineStone Asset Management Inc. Purchases 112,291 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 280.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 2.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $168,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD traded up $25.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,960. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,063.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,173.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.