PineStone Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

DCI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. 19,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.