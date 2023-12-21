PineStone Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.62 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.32. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,323. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

