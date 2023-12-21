Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127,648 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.37% of Plug Power worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Plug Power stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

