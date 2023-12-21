PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts have commented on PCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

