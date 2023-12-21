Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

