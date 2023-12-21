PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 5,683 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $128,151.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 368,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,578 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $56,071.50.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWSC opened at $23.19 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -210.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 332.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 28.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 110.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

