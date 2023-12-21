Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $144.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.60.

NYSE PGR opened at $155.54 on Monday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 37.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Progressive by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,420,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

