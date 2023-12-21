Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $370,798 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

