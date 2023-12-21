Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rackspace Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $143,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $26,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 803,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,030.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $143,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,484 shares of company stock valued at $308,800 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after acquiring an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.