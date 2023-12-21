Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $6.97 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 270,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,322. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.