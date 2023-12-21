Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
