Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $669,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

