Rajeev Vasudeva Buys 1,000 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) Director Rajeev Vasudeva purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$40.24 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

