RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 7.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 9,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 380,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

