Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Ardelyx Trading Down 10.5 %

ARDX stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $677,477 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,150,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,183.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 506,872 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

