Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,792 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,017 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $12,102.30.
- On Monday, October 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20.
Snap Trading Down 3.4 %
SNAP opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Snap by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 3,454,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
