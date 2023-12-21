Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

