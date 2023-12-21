Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 147,324 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,324 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

