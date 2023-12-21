Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

