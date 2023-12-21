Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

