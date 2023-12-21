Request (REQ) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Request has a total market capitalization of $98.35 million and $2.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.097007 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,911,221.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

