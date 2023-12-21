Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $477.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $486.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

