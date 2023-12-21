Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

