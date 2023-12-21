Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

