Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $571.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

