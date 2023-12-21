Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 84.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

