Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 576,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

