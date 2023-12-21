Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

VRTX stock opened at $400.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day moving average of $355.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

