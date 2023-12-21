Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

