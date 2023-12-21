Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

