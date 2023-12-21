Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 244,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,409,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

