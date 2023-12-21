Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after buying an additional 346,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after buying an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,761,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

