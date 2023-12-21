Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

