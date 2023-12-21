Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $477.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

