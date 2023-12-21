Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.2 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

