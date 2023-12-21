Retirement Solution Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 358,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.