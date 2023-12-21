Retirement Solution Inc. Buys 5,360 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 0.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 1.54% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 346.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

