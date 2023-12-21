Retirement Solution Inc. Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.65.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 254,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $154.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

