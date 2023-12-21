Retirement Solution Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.59% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 5,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,143. The stock has a market cap of $424.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

