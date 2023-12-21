Retirement Solution Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 1.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 184,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 87,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,961. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

