Retirement Solution Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 88,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,451. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

