Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,775 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.3 %
RVMD stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.
