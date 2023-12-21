Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,775 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.3 %

RVMD stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.