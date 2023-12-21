RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RFIL opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.