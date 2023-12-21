RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.