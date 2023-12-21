RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RIOCF stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.