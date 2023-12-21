Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,917 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

