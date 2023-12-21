Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.45 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $942.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $888.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

