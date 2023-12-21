Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $536.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

